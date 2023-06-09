Food Truck Friday: The Pull-Up is a combination of Latin and Soul cultures

BOSTON - Robin Brown has had many family food influences that has led to his Latin soul food truck The Pull-Up.

"It's really a combination of the cultures. My mother is Puerto Rican and Colombian and my father is Black. It's a perfect pairing," Brown told WBZ-TV.

But it was his grandmother who gave him the love of the kitchen and cooking.

"Right around 10 years old, I was in the kitchen helping my grandma make arepas, forming them together. Stirring pots and stuff, just the basics," Brown said.

The Pull-Up is an extension of that love.

"People can expect to come and get the best empanadas with all types of flavors. Mac and cheese is a big thing. Rice and bean are hitting. The stews, all the stews. I do stew chicken, stew beef, oxtail stew. I'm working on a vegetarian stew," he told WBZ.

Brown is on a mission to make sure people don't settle for less and they get that good comfort food back in their lives.

"That's what this is about for me. I'm trying to broaden the lives of people. Open up the palate more and bring it back alive," he said.

So, from grandma to food truck kitchen and, on the horizon, a Pull-Up brick and mortar restaurant, Brown is making it all happen

"My grandma, she gave it to me and I love cooking, you could tell through the food," he said.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.