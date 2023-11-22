The Loft at Stetson in Lynn helping women in recovery get their "dignity back"

LYNN - As far as thrift boutiques go, The Loft at Stetson in Lynn is a little bit different

"When I opened this space I knew I was going to be helping a lot of women," co-founder Jennifer Lange told WBZ-TV.

Lange started the shop because she wanted to empower women who were in recovery as they re-enter society.

"It's really a small thing that we are doing. We're bringing dignity back. We're letting women know that we love them," Lange said.

The Loft has everything and at the right price to help women get back on their feet.

"They get to look through clothes that have been organized, sorted, they are clean, they are hung properly. They get to try them on and feel good about themselves," Lange said.

This not just a place to shop. She hires many of the women so they can start the re-entry process.

"We wanted to be able to provide jobs for the women. A lot of them have court cases, they have criminal records. They are involved with DCF, so life is complicated," Lange said.

They also have a bookstore. It's a safe space where anyone can sit, read and unwind.

"They can come in with an adult coloring book and color, they could read. They could come in with a friend, they could bring in some coffee. So I'm giving them one more safe space to be at. Kind of a life motto for me, is 'small things done with great love can change the world,' and they will change the world," Lange said.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

