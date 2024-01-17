Michelin star chef John Fraser opens The Lineup food hall in Boston's Financial District

Michelin star chef opens The Lineup food hall in the Financial District

BOSTON – A restaurant rock star is opening five new food spots in Boston all under one roof.

Michelin star chef John Fraser is the man behind the menus at The Lineup, excited to welcome food fans to the new food hall inside of the Winthrop building in the city's Financial District.

"We've seen everything from everyday construction workers who are in the building to C-suite level CEOs joining us. It's nice to see everybody in one place," Fraser told WBZ-TV.

He earned a Michelin star at his former New York City restaurant Nix. The vegetarian menu influenced the Boston food hall's health-conscious choices.

"Precision and depth of flavor is something that Michelin is very interested in. I think depth of flavor in our offering is really important. I think Michelin is also kind of obsessed with reading the audience which I think that our quick serve kiosks do. You have something for everyone. You have affordability and healthy," Fraser said. "We want to be the neighborhood place that you can come to more than once a week."

Located along Federal Street, The Lineup has five options for food fans - California-style Mexican food, Mediterranean, burgers, a cafe and Italian food with Neapolitan pizza.

It's an experience meant to be shared. Guests grab their favorite food and sit at tables together.

"I think it just makes it a little more inviting," said customer Ryan Powers. People are getting ready to grub at a place they say will create community in downtown Boston.

"Sometimes you bump into old friends that work in the city. It's always good to have new places to check out," he told WBZ.