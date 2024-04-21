Hundreds evacuated from historic New Hampshire theater when fire breaks out nearby

Patrons rush to escape fire near packed New Hampshire concert hall

Patrons rush to escape fire at packed New Hampshire concert hall

Patrons rush to escape fire at packed New Hampshire concert hall

PLYMOUTH, N.H. – Hundreds of people were evacuated from a packed New Hampshire concert hall after flames broke out at the building next door Saturday night.

The fire happened at a restaurant next to The Flying Monkey in Plymouth.

Damage to "The Flying Monkey" unknown

The venue said about 450 guests, employees and musicians had to be evacuated when staff members were alerted to the flames at the neighboring business.

No one was hurt.

Vincent Vella, CEO of The Common Man Family, which owns the theater, said the extent of the damage at The Flying Monkey is not yet known.

Historic theater in Plymouth

According to The Flying Monkey website, the theater has been "at the heart of historic Plymouth" since it opened in the 1920s under the name "New Plymouth Theater." At the time it opened, the venue was a vaudeville and silent film theater.

The venue was revived when it was purchased by The Common Man in 2010. According to the business, it has hosted Grammy-winning artists, community plays, films and more.

A Foreigner and Journey tribute band was playing at the time of the evacuation.