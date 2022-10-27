It Happens Here: A look at the 'weirdness' of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?

It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.

So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983.

"The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.

Belanger met us recently inside the triangle at the historic Hockomock Swamp, which was a battlefield during King Philip's War in 1675-76.

"King Philip's War was the bloodiest battle in U.S. or British history ever per capita, meaning the greatest population percentage died. Seventy-five to eighty percent of the natives were wiped out, twenty-five percent of the colonists. That leaves a stain that I don't think can ever be washed away," Belanger explained.

"I spoke to someone who was at this bridge and said he saw these glowing balls of colored lights moving down the water and then they just disappeared. Is it psychosomatic or is there really something to it?"

For decades people have reported paranormal experiences in the triangle. Even Tik-Tok is full of creepy videos.

"There have been asylums here, prisons here. There have been cult murders, There have been all kinds of human activity - UFO sightings, Bigfoot sightings, strange serpents, Pukwudgies, Willow of the Wisps, glowing balls of light, hauntings. I think these stories not only connect us to our past but to our region and to each other," Belanger said.

Even I got spooked when I came across some perfectly picked clean bones in the woods that looked like the ribcage of an animal.

So we left the haunted woods home and headed to Central Square to see what Bridgewater locals think.

"They found Bigfoot's body stretched out on the bank, but he was dead. He died," said one woman who identified herself as a "character on the common."

"It's like our own Bermuda Triangle, it's cool. I looked it up on Google, I'm pretty sure I live in it. If I saw a Puckwudgie I'd try and pet it or make friends with it," Bridgewater resident Mitchell Callahan told WBZ.

Belanger said no matter what you believe, there is something special happening within the three walls of the triangle.

"I believe there's paranormal activity that goes on here. Whether it's a vortex or not I don't know. But I do know the reports come up again and again and they are from credible sources. It's the past coming to the present and that happens here, it happens everywhere," he said.