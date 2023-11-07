9 Massachusetts pets among 100 featured in new book "The Best Dog"

9 Massachusetts dogs among 100 featured in new book "The Best Dog"

NATICK - Author and photographer Aliza Eliazarov is using her new book to motivate others through stories about dogs. Some of the pets she's highlighting are from Massachusetts.

Her book "The Best Dog," shares the best stories of our loyal companions through photography. Eliazarov came up with the idea during the pandemic.

"We wanted a really wide variety of dogs so we put it out there in the universe and the response was tremendous," she told WBZ-TV.

Filled with portraits and stories of dogs from all over, Eliazarov, once the lead photographer for BarkBox, showcases 100 dogs in her book. Nine of them are from Massachusetts.

"We put calls out on Facebook groups. We researched specific animals," explained Eliazarov.

That's when she came across Eddy, featured in the book as a hero dog from Natick.

"Just two days after being adopted she saved the farm," Eliazarov said.

Back in 2021, Eddy saved the Natick Community Organic Farm from a terrible fire. It was a story Eliazarov knew she had to share.

"The photo that we used in the book was perfect because I feel like she's looking out the window almost," said Eliazarov.

Eddy's owner Abby Biser woke up to her new dog barking in the middle of the night.

"As soon as I sat down with her she stopped barking and that's when I heard crackling outside," Biser told WBZ.

She called the fire department and, thanks to Eddy, helped get everyone and the animals out of the barn. The barn itself was a total loss but most of the farm was saved.

"Seconds could have changed our whole world," said Biser. "I'm just thankful for her everyday and thankful other people know how special she is."

The silly, stunning and moving photos and stories like Eddy's are all meant to portray what it means to share your life with a dog and see all the amazing things they can do.

"Even if your best dog isn't in this book, you'll be able to relate to this book," Eliazarov said.

The Best Dog is available now just in time for the holidays.