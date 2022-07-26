The 49ers are all done with Jimmy Garoppolo

BOSTON -- The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco is now over.

Despite winning over the hearts of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in 2017, despite getting a big-time payday, despite leading the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance less than three years ago and two road playoff wins last season, the 49ers are moving on from their Jimmy G.

Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that the 49ers have "moved on to Trey," meaning the reins have officially been passed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. As a result, Garoppolo won't be practicing with the 49ers as they open training camp.

"We have moved on to Trey... This is Trey's team."



That conclusion is certainly not a surprise, given everything that's happened since the spring of 2021. Just one season removed from a Super Bowl appearance, the 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-round pick in order to move up to No. 3 overall, where they drafted Lance out of North Dakota State. That investment essentially put a ticking clock on Garoppolo's time in San Francisco.

Garoppolo started 15 of the Niners' 17 games, putting up mediocre stats (3,810 yards, 20 TDs, 12 TDs) along the way. Lance started two games and saw action in six, throwing for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 168 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries.

Garoppolo started all three of San Francisco's playoff games, completing 43 of his 74 passes (58.1 percent) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He underwent surgery in March to repair his throwing shoulder.

That surgery figured to disrupt the 49ers' succession plan in some way, but Tuesday's announcement made it unofficially official that Garoppolo is firmly on the market for any team that wants him.