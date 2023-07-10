Consuming THC during pregnancy could put unborn babies at higher risk of autism or ADHD

BOSTON - Consuming THC during pregnancy could put unborn babies at higher risk of autism.

Researchers in Oregon studied pregnant rhesus monkeys and found that those who consumed a daily edible containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana or cannabis, were more likely to have changes in gene expressions in their placentas and in their fetuses that have been seen in people with ADHD and autism.

Prenatal cannabis use has also been linked to low birth weight, stillbirth, preterm labor and other perinatal complications. Marijuana and THC products may be recommended to pregnant women to combat morning sickness and nausea but doing so is not safe for the unborn baby.