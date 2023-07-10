Watch CBS News
Local News

Consuming THC during pregnancy could put unborn babies at higher risk of autism or ADHD

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Consuming THC during pregnancy could put unborn babies at higher risk of autism or ADHD
Consuming THC during pregnancy could put unborn babies at higher risk of autism or ADHD 01:02

BOSTON - Consuming THC during pregnancy could put unborn babies at higher risk of autism.

Researchers in Oregon studied pregnant rhesus monkeys and found that those who consumed a daily edible containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana or cannabis, were more likely to have changes in gene expressions in their placentas and in their fetuses that have been seen in people with ADHD and autism. 

Prenatal cannabis use has also been linked to low birth weight, stillbirth, preterm labor and other perinatal complications. Marijuana and THC products may be recommended to pregnant women to combat morning sickness and nausea but doing so is not safe for the unborn baby.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 5:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.