Volunteers turn out across Massachusetts to spread cheer on Thanksgiving

BOSTON - Thanksgiving is a celebration of generosity and gratitude, and this year volunteers turned out across the state to make the day special for others.

"Every year, you know you can count on that," said East Boston State Rep. Adrian Madaro. In East Boston, volunteers have been handing out Thanksgiving meals for 17 years, and Madaro says it's a day to which he looks forward. "We will probably get out 750 this year, maybe a little more. We did 750 last year. It's looking like we're probably going to eclipse that this year."

The meals were once served in a dining room filled with people, but the East Boston Boys and Girls Club Thanksgiving event added a delivery option during the pandemic. This year, they expect to deliver 250 meals.

This year, the volunteers included Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

"It has been a busy day already, and it just reflects how much love and spirit there is out in the community to make sure that everyone is taken care of," she said. ' The community that we build on days like this really is the safety, the support and that foundation for what we need to do all throughout the year."

Meanwhile, The Restaurant in Woburn has been serving free Thanksgiving meals for 20 years. This was their first year back since the pandemic.

And in Malden, volunteers turned out at the Bread of Life Thanksgiving dinner.

"It feels good to be able to give back and help out when you can, you know," said Mike Rufo, who was volunteering with his family. "This kind of kicks off the holidays for us."

Rufo said his family has volunteered at the event for about eight years. "A nice warm meal on the holiday - you never know where that can lead for someone."