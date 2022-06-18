Retired Townsend Police officer charged with accosting woman

TOWNSEND – A retired police officer will face charges after Townsend Police said he accosted a woman and impersonated a police officer.

Police said they received a report on Wednesday that Thaddeus Rochette, 60, of Townsend entered a business, made sexually inappropriate comments and offered a woman money for sexual acts. Police said Rochette also said he was a Townsend Police officer to prevent the woman from reporting him.

Rochette was arrested Friday and ordered held on $1,000 cash bail. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Ayer District court.