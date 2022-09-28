Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, works out for Patriots

BOSTON -- Randy Moss' time with the Patriots was relatively brief, but it offered some of the most spectacular wide receiver play the franchise -- and the NFL -- has ever seen. Might a member of the Moss family try to revive the connection with New England?

It's at least possible, as tight end Thaddeus Moss worked out for the Patriots on Tuesday. Thaddeus is the son of Randy and was one of five players who worked out for the team.

The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts.



Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 27, 2022

Moss played collegiately at NC State and LSU befoe entering the NFL in 2020. Despite his name being mentioned nationally throughout the pre-draft process, Moss was not selected by and ended up signing with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent. The Patriots had reportedly made an offer to sign him at that time, after drafting Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene at the tight end spot.

Moss spent his first season on injured reserve, and he spent the bulk of his second year on the Bengals' practice squad. He was elevated for one game but suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups, preventing him from playing in the game.

In 2019 at LSU, the 6-foot-3 Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns. He had four receptions for 40 yards in two preseason games for Cincinnati this summer.

The Patriots have been thin at tight end this season, carrying only Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith at the position, while utilizing big-bodied receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey in a hybrid blocking tight end type of role as well. They also have Matt Sokol on the practice squad.

Randy Moss played with the Patriots from 2007-10, catching 259 passes for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns in 52 games played. He set a single-season record for touchdown receptions with 23 in 2007, a record that still stands.