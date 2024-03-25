Could eating a healthy diet reduce the risk of Alzheimer's in people with Type 2 diabetes?

Healthy diet could reduce risk of Alzheimer's in people with Type 2 diabetes, study says

Healthy diet could reduce risk of Alzheimer's in people with Type 2 diabetes, study says

BOSTON - A new study finds that a healthy diet could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease in people with Type 2 diabetes.

Previous research has pointed to a link between Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's Disease.

Scientists at Texas A&M University wanted to find out whether diet could influence the development of Alzheimer's disease in people with diabetes.

Studying mice, they found that inflammation that starts in the intestine may move through the liver to the brain, which may trigger the accumulation of proteins that have been associated with Alzheimer's.

The researchers said the good news is that people might be able to lower their risk of Alzheimer's by eating a healthy diet and either avoiding Type 2 diabetes altogether or by keeping their blood sugar under good control.