"Complex" Tewksbury water main break may leave apartments without water for week or longer

TEWKSBURY – It may take longer than initially expected to fix a problem in Tewksbury that has left some people without water.

Town Manager Richard Montuori told WBZ-TV the town is dealing with "two complex issues" from a recent water main break.

There is currently no water in the Ames Pond apartment complex. Montuori said this will "take time to address" because the water main break is 15 feet deep and under a box culvert.

Montuori said it could take a week or longer to repair the water main, but the hope is for a temporary solution to be in place for the apartments by the end of the week.  

In the Catamount Road neighborhood, there has been low pressure and in some cases no water at homes. The town is working to secure a booster pump to connect to the pump station in hopes of restoring water and increasing pressure on Monday.

September 4, 2023

