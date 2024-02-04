Tewksbury Police asking for help to identify suspect in library theft

Tewksbury Police seeking man in connection with theft of library donations

TEWKSBURY - Police are asking the public to identify a man they say stole donations to the public library.

Tewksbury Police are asking the public to help them identify this man. Tewksbury Police Department

Police say late Friday afternoon, the man took the donation box into the men's room, broke the box open and stole the $50 that was inside. Then, he allegedly took off down Main Street on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tewksbury Police.