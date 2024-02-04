Tewksbury Police asking for help to identify suspect in library theft
TEWKSBURY - Police are asking the public to identify a man they say stole donations to the public library.
Police say late Friday afternoon, the man took the donation box into the men's room, broke the box open and stole the $50 that was inside. Then, he allegedly took off down Main Street on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tewksbury Police.
