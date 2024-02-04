Watch CBS News
Local News

Tewksbury Police asking for help to identify suspect in library theft

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Tewksbury Police seeking man in connection with theft of library donations
Tewksbury Police seeking man in connection with theft of library donations 00:23

TEWKSBURY - Police are asking the public to identify a man they say stole donations to the public library.

snapshot-70.jpg
Tewksbury Police are asking the public to help them identify this man. Tewksbury Police Department

Police say late Friday afternoon, the man took the donation box into the men's room, broke the box open and stole the $50 that was inside. Then, he allegedly took off down Main Street on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tewksbury Police.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 10:00 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.