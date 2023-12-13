Local Tesla drivers not concerned with recall news, while experts say more needs to be done

Tesla owners not concerned with recall news, experts say more needs to be done

Tesla owners not concerned with recall news, experts say more needs to be done

Tesla owners not concerned with recall news, experts say more needs to be done

BOSTON - As a recall of more than 2 million Tesla vehicles is underway, local drivers say they aren't too concerned with the news and experts WBZ TV spoke to said more needs to be done with the electric cars.

"I've found this car to be really excellent," said Tesla driver Jerry Binsky. "I've found it to be very good."

The recall involves fixing a defect with the car's autopilot system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said crashes, some even fatal, were caused by the autopilot driving system. The NHTSA called the system inadequate.

"Long time coming, it's definitely necessary," said Sean Kane, the president of Safety Research and Strategies in Seekonk. He said the recall itself is a remote fix, happening over the air, but he doesn't think it goes far enough.

"You've got a system and a vehicle that can be operated and activated by a driver under conditions where it can't possibly work safely," said Kane. He's concerned drivers are relying too much on the autopilot system that actually needs to be able to rely on them. "When you call something autopilot and then you expect them to be fully vigilant and have their hands on the wheel, those are dichotomies."

Tesla will be sending out a software update to fix the issue. The recall involves four different models produced between 2012 and 2023. According to recall documents, the software update will limit autosteer, blocking drivers from using it if safe conditions aren't met.