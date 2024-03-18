Firefighter from Ireland in Boston for St. Patrick's Day charged with rape

BOSTON - A firefighter from Dublin, Ireland who was in Boston for St. Patrick's Day weekend has been arrested on rape charges. Prosecutors said he tried to flee the city before his arrest.

The Suffolk County District Attorney said 37-year-old Terrence Crosbie and the victim, a 28-year-old woman, were at the Black Rose bar Thursday night. The victim reported being sexually assaulted at the Omni Parker House hotel Friday morning.

Crosbie flew to Boston from Ireland on Thursday with other members of the Dublin Fire Brigade and was scheduled to leave on Tuesday, investigators said.

"After being interviewed by police on Saturday, Crosbie booked a flight for 10:10 p.m. that night, days before his scheduled departure date," the Suffolk County DA said. "At the airport, Crosbie boarded an even earlier flight, departing at around 7 p.m. State police stopped the plane on the Logan tarmac and removed Crosbie."

Crosbie is being held on $100,000 bail. He has been ordered not to leave Massachusetts and to surrender his passport.

Prosecutors said detectives have video surveillance from the hotel and The Black Rose.