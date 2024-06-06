Adolescents with a later sleep schedule pose risks for other health issues

BOSTON -- A new study shows that adolescents with later sleep schedules puts them more at risk for other health issues.

Researchers at Penn State looked at the sleep habits of 377 adolescents and found that those with a later sleep schedule consumed more carbohydrates and were more likely to be sedentary, even if they met their recommended sleep totals.

They say going to sleep late can disrupt a child's circadian rhythm or normal day-night cycle, interfere with their social schedules and other responsibilities, and lead to inadequate diet and reduced physical activity, putting them at risk for obesity and poor cardiometabolic health.