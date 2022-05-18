3 teens charged in brutal attack on woman in Dedham

DEDHAM – Three teens have been charged in a brutal attack in Dedham Square earlier this month. A woman who works at Horse Thieves Tavern was assaulted around closing time on May 7.

Dedham Police said two of the suspects are 14 and the other is 16. They do not live in Dedham and their identities have not been released.

They have been charged with multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

The woman who was attacked said she heard a knock on the window and went outside. "I woke up on the ground. I was just surrounded by people kicking me and smashing at my head," she told WBZ-TV.

The attack happened right across from the Dedham Police Department. One of the suspects is also charged with assaulting a police officer.