Teenagers who play team sports are more likely to vape, study shows

BOSTON -- Teenagers who play team sports are more likely to vape, according to new research.

Vaping increases the risk of respiratory problems and can be deadly in rare cases.

A study in the journal Pediatrics examined more than 30,000 high school students and found that while kids who participated in team sports were less likely to smoke, they were more likely to vape than other kids.

Teens, in general, seem to be under the impression that e-cigarettes are less harmful and less addictive than regular cigarettes and therefore need more aggressive education about the dangers of vaping.