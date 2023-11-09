Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles honored with manhole cover where they were created in Dover, New Hampshire

DOVER, N.H. - The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were honored with a ceremony this week in the place where it all started.

For the 40th anniversary of the heroes in a half shell, fans and co-creator Kevin Eastman convened in Dover, New Hampshire. Eastman and co-creator Peter Laird invented the Ninja Turtles in Dover back in 1984.

A historical marker designating where the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were created in Dover, New Hampshire. City of Dover, New Hampshire

A historical marker and, appropriately, a sewer manhole cover were unveiled honoring the popular comic and cartoon.