Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles honored with manhole cover where they were created in Dover, New Hampshire
DOVER, N.H. - The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were honored with a ceremony this week in the place where it all started.
For the 40th anniversary of the heroes in a half shell, fans and co-creator Kevin Eastman convened in Dover, New Hampshire. Eastman and co-creator Peter Laird invented the Ninja Turtles in Dover back in 1984.
A historical marker and, appropriately, a sewer manhole cover were unveiled honoring the popular comic and cartoon.
