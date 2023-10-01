Teenage girl hit by car, seriously hurt in Braintree

BRAINTREE – A teenager girl was seriously hurt early Sunday morning when she was hit by a car in Braintree.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Washington Street near Milton Road.

Police said the girl was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is listed as in stable condition.

The driver stayed on scene after the crash and there were no signs of impairment, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.