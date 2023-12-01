Teenage girl who says American Airlines flight attendant filmed her in bathroom sues company

Teenage girl who says flight attendant filmed her in bathroom sues company

BOSTON - A teenage girl who said she was filmed in the bathroom by a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight is now suing the company.

Lawyers for the 14-year-old and her parents said the airline "knew or should have known the flight attendant was a danger."

The family from Charlotte was headed to Boston in September when the girl got up to use the bathroom. She said the flight attendant directed her to the bathroom in first class, claiming it would be quicker. She said the flight attendant went in the bathroom first, saying he needed to wash his hands. He then told her the toilet seat was broken.

A family says this hidden camera was placed in the bathroom of a Boston-bound plane. CBS Boston

The girl said after using the bathroom, she noticed a cellphone was taped to the toilet with its flashlight on. She took a picture and told her parents.

In the lawsuit, the family claimed the flight attendant was able to destroy evidence because other crew members didn't confiscate the phone.

American Airlines said the flight attendant has been off the job since the incident.