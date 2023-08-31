Watch CBS News
Teenage boys who smoke could be hurting their future children, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Risky behaviors in childhood could have an impact on the health of future generations.

For example, boys who smoke in their early teens could be doing damage to their future, unborn children.

 A team of researchers in Norway studied 875 people between the ages of 7 and 50 and found that those whose fathers smoked before the age of 15 had genetic changes that have been associated with asthma, lung function, and obesity.

This suggests that smoking prevention and intervention programs may not only help protect the young people themselves but also their future generations.

