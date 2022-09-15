'Ted Lasso' producer from Townsend celebrates Emmy Award win

TOWNSEND - Ted Lasso won a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series for the second year in a row on Monday night.

The show's coordinating producer Chip Hamilton shared the big moment in the spotlight with his team.

"It just means so, so, so very much to be recognized for that," said Hamilton. He added, "you sacrifice that much for something like that show and you get to see how people acknowledge it. It's a great feeling."

Back in Townsend where Chip grew up, mom Realer, dad Woody, and older sister Tiffany aren't surprised at all.

"He wanted to know everything about the business. He started from behind the camera and he's learning a lot, doing a lot. He's worked his way up," said Realer.

Chip graduated from North Middlesex Regional High School in 2002.

According to his mom, "he was a sports person as well as an excellent writer in school."

"By the time he was ready to go to California he had a pretty good foundation for what he was doing there," said Woody.

Asked what it was like accepting the award on national television, Realer said, "there's no other word but proud. We are so proud of what he has accomplished within I think a short period of his life."

"Everything I do is for those three people. Everything I do. My sister is my greatest teacher. She's had over 30 major surgeries to her body," said Chip. He added, "they're the sole reason why I'm on that stage and what they have instilled in me."

And as Chip prepares for the next season of Ted Lasso, his mom does have one request...

"I would love for him to be in front of the camera. I think he's so handsome," said Realer.