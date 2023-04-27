Watch CBS News
Brigham and Women's study suggests technology didn't help elderly in pandemic

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - People often praise technology for reducing feelings of isolation and loneliness among older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new study finds it may have had the opposite effect.

Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital looked at the use of digital communication by more than 3,000 adults 65 and older with friends, family, and health care providers during the pandemic. They found that those who reported frequent communication using e-mails and video calls were more likely to report feelings of depression and anxiety about COVID-19, while in-person interactions were associated with fewer mental health concerns.

They say social media technologies should be tailored to meet the needs of older adults in the future.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

