Boy losing vision, ability to play soccer bonds with BU players through Team IMPACT

BOSTON - Nine-year-old Pierce Sabin loves the game of soccer, especially being paired up with Boston University Men's Soccer.

"I just like getting goals," the Quincy boy told WBZ-TV. "It gives you a good moment."

The adrenaline of going after the ball, dodging opponents, and scoring a goal. But the very sport could make Pierce's vision worse. He was diagnosed with X-linked retinoschisis. Simply put, Pierce is slowly going blind. He's already lost vision in his right eye.

"He does have the chance that with any impact to his head, there's a retinal detachment," his mom Jill Sabin said.

The Sabin family made the tough decision to hang up Pierce's cleats for good at the end of this season to save what's left of his eyesight.

Pierce Sabin with the Boston University Men's Soccer team Boston University

"It's going to be hard because that's going to be the only chance to get that goal," Pierce explained.

That's why his bond with the Boston University Men's Soccer team through the non-profit Team IMPACT is so special.

"We learn more from Pierce than he probably does from us," said BU Men's Soccer head coach, Kevin Nylan. "He brings a smile every day."

Coach Nylan said Pierce isn't just a part of the team; he's family. He brought the boy to Fenway Park to see the Green Monster with his own family.

"It's amazing honestly because we also meet up with them after I have an eye appointment," Pierce said of his teammates. "They go to my soccer games."

Nine-year-old Pierce Sabin CBS Boston

The team is even learning Braille alongside Pierce as he savors every moment of the sport before he can no longer play.

"He doesn't have to lose his love of soccer and playing the game with BU Men's team," his mother said.

The nine-year-old plans to coach his teammates from the sidelines and to celebrate every BU goal just like soccer star Neymar.