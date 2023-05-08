Team Impact holds Northeast Field Day at Boston College for children with serious and chronic illnesses

BOSTON - Team Impact held their Northeast Field Day Sunday at Boston College for children facing serious and chronic illnesses.

Team Impact connects those children with college sports teams to provide bonds of emotional support and positive lasting memories. More than 100 students athletes and coaches from Boston College participated in Sunday's events.

"This is honestly what being a college athlete is all about. It's about how you can use your athletic experience and the opportunity and blessing that it is to be part of the university like this to benefit and impact others," said Team Impact fellow and BC athlete, Anna Pelle.

Some of the fun activities at the field day included a bouncy house and Kona ice.