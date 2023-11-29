Team Impact celebrates 10-year friendship formed at Endicott College

BEVERLY - Team Impact is celebrating a 10-year friendship formed through the program that pairs children and teens with chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.

Vince Skelton signed with the Endicott College football team in 2013 when he was just 15-years old. The only difference between Vince and his other teammates is that he has cerebral palsy.

Being an Endicott Gull allowed him to be a part of a team and drew him closer to the game of football when he was no longer able to play.

"It was so cool to be fully on a team because at that point I could no longer play competitive sports and I loved football," Vince said.

From teammates to fast friends, Vince formed a bond with then-defensive back Luke Somers. "As soon as we met Vince, we knew he was someone special," Luke said.

They talked about sports and even began going on ski trips together. "The real kind of magic would happen when we would ski together," Luke said.

That friendship has continued after graduation and other life milestones. A decade later, Vince was even a groomsman in Luke's wedding.

"They noticed me as a person and got to know me without making judgment," Vince said.

Luke told WBZ-TV that he sees Vince as family now, proving the friendships formed through Team Impact stretches beyond college, beyond the field and beyond the game.

"With Team Impact you build the support system, and to get through life with a disability you need a support system," Vince said.