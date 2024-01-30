Watch CBS News
Local News

Teachers strike in Newton closes schools Wednesday for 9th day

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Newton teachers say the growing fines will not stop their strike
Newton teachers say the growing fines will not stop their strike 02:10

NEWTON - Schools will be closed in Newton for a ninth day on Wednesday as the teacher strike continues.

The city reported "steady progress" in negotiations on Tuesday, but the teachers remain on strike. The school committee presented teachers with a new deal they say includes higher cost of living increases and 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

The Newton Teachers Association is scheduled to meet with the school committee at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

The NTA has been fined $475,000 for the illegal strike.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 8:36 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.