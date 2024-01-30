Teachers strike in Newton closes schools Wednesday for 9th day

Newton teachers say the growing fines will not stop their strike

Newton teachers say the growing fines will not stop their strike

NEWTON - Schools will be closed in Newton for a ninth day on Wednesday as the teacher strike continues.

The city reported "steady progress" in negotiations on Tuesday, but the teachers remain on strike. The school committee presented teachers with a new deal they say includes higher cost of living increases and 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

The Newton Teachers Association is scheduled to meet with the school committee at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

The NTA has been fined $475,000 for the illegal strike.