Teachers strike in Newton closes schools Wednesday for 9th day
NEWTON - Schools will be closed in Newton for a ninth day on Wednesday as the teacher strike continues.
The city reported "steady progress" in negotiations on Tuesday, but the teachers remain on strike. The school committee presented teachers with a new deal they say includes higher cost of living increases and 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
The Newton Teachers Association is scheduled to meet with the school committee at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
The NTA has been fined $475,000 for the illegal strike.
