Teacher Appreciation Week: Deals, discounts and free food

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8 through May 12, and some businesses are showing their thanks for all that our educators do with deals, discounts and free food for teachers and school staff.

Below we've rounded up some of the offers available in the Boston area for the week. Keep in mind that some businesses may ask for a school ID in order to take advantage of a deal. 

Applebee's: Free appetizer (up to $12 value) with any entree purchase from May 1 - May 13

Barnes & Noble Cafe: Free tall hot or iced coffee, or tea 

Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub with purchase of additional medium or large sub, chips and drink

Great Wolf Lodge: Book a stay by May 14 and save up to 40% off with code TEACHER

Insomnia Cookies: Free six-pack of Classic cookies with any $5 in-store purchase May 5 - May 12

Potbelly: Free cookie or regular-sized fountain drink 

Sonic: Enroll in the SONIC App Teachers' Circle and get a free cheeseburger with online purchase from May 9 - May 16

Staples: $30 back in rewards when you spend $100 or more from May 7 to May 13. 

First published on May 4, 2023 / 1:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

