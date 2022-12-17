Watch CBS News
Tea being collected for 250th anniversary reenactment of Boston Tea Party

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - December 16 marks the anniversary of perhaps the most consequential protest in American history. 

On this day, 249 years ago, frustrated colonists dumped tea in Boston Harbor to send a message to Britain that there would be no more taxation without representation, laying the groundwork for the Revolutionary War.  

To begin the commemoration of the 250th anniversary, The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum is collecting dried loose tea for next year's reenactment. 

Americans can send dried loose-left tea (no used tea bags) to: 

Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum
306 Congress St.
Boston, MA 02210 

The deadline to send tea is December 1, 2023.  

December 16, 2022

