TD Garden window shattered, Boston Police forensic team investigating

BOSTON - A window at TD Garden was shattered Friday morning and Boston Police have sent in a forensics team to find out what caused it.

Police told WBZ-TV they received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting the damage. No one was hurt.

The shattered window is on the Route 93 side of the Garden.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 11:55 AM

