TD Garden window shattered, Boston Police forensic team investigating
BOSTON - A window at TD Garden was shattered Friday morning and Boston Police have sent in a forensics team to find out what caused it.
Police told WBZ-TV they received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting the damage. No one was hurt.
The shattered window is on the Route 93 side of the Garden.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
