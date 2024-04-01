TD Garden's first-ever house artist paints impressive murals of Boston legends

Boston's TD Garden now has a house artist and her murals are impressive

BOSTON – A Massachusetts artist is taking her career in a vibrant new direction as the first house artist at TD Garden in Boston.

Anna Dugan got her art inspiration from her grandfather. He used art as a reward.

"He would say 'After you do your homework, we will draw something.' One of the first things I remember him teaching me how to draw is a horse," Dugan told WBZ-TV.

It was that little push that put Anna in a creative direction. The Salem native is a muralist.

TD Garden's house muralist

The TD Garden house artist program showcases local artists from underrepresented communities. Dugan submitted her entry and she was the inaugural winner.

"I'm still like was that whole thing, a fever dream?" Dugan said. "Oh, if someone told me that I woke up and had this really long dream, I would believe it. Just because what kid who grew up in Massachusetts wouldn't dream of doing such a monumental project for TD Garden?"

TD Garden house artist Anna Dugan with her mural at the arena. Anna Dugan

"Celebration of Belonging"

Her vibrant mural is called "Celebration of Belonging." When she thinks of TD Garden, Dugan thinks of community.

"You are all there for the same purpose. To watch this sport or to, in my case, scream-sing your favorite song that this artist is singing," Dugan said. "That sense of togetherness and sense of belonging makes TD feel like a piece of home for a lot of us."

TD Garden legends featured

Anna told WBZ that sharing the finished product with her family was a moment she will never forget.

"I was bawling like a baby the whole day," Dugan said. "Just because it was so overwhelming, the gratitude I was feeling and the magnitude of the moment."

There are athletes on the mural like Phil Esposito and Larry Bird, but also fans and unsung heroes who work behind the scenes.