Some Taylor Swift fans given 'additional opportunity' to buy concert tickets from Ticketmaster

All hope is not lost, Swifties. Some Taylor Swift fans are being given a second chance to buy tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour after what was an infuriating process for many last month.

Ticketmaster sent an email Monday to those who were part of the "Verified Fan" presale but were unable to secure concert seats.

"We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor's team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets," the email read.

Fans will get individual invitations to submit ticket requests before December 23, Ticketmaster says. After that, fans will be notified if their request was successful.

"Thank you for your patience and we will be in touch soon," the email says.

Swift herself described the Ticketmaster debacle as "excruciating" after fans complained of waiting hours in a virtual line, only to encounter problems with the website. Ticketmaster canceled a planned sale to the general public, citing "extraordinarily high demands."

More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans, including two from Massachusetts, are suing Ticketmaster over the chaotic sale process. Swift is scheduled to play Foxboro's Gillette Stadium on May 19, May 20 and May 21.