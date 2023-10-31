Taylor Swift Halloween display attracts visitors to Beacon Hill

BOSTON - From costumes to decorations, Halloween revelers are gearing up for the spookiest day of the year and some attractions are attracting attention far and wide.

Even the Swiftie spirit is getting spooky. A "haunted" Beacon Hill brownstone decked out in a Taylor Swift Halloween theme is drawing a flock of visitors.

From gold snakes representing her "Reputation" album, blonde wigs from all her eras, and tombstones for the pop star's ex boyfriends-plus a grave for new beau Travis Kelce, Swifties like Hannah from Austin marveled at the display and scary spirit on the street.

"This is my favorite thing, I've seen so far, the dedication, the specificity of each one, I think it's my favorite thing," said Hannah Andrews. "It's amazing, we were just looking around like, 'how dare people live out here and not decorate these beautiful homes that they have, these are incredible.'"

A Beacon Hill home decorated in a Taylor Swift theme for Halloween CBS Boston

For those who weren't quite decked out in their own their Halloween attire, it was a last-minute stop to a buzzing Boston Costume where some were already dressed for the occasion and some shelves were running sparce.

"It's my favorite holiday because of the mischief," said Helen Tisserand. "And because of the Halloween spirit."

To keep up with the crowds, the store will keep extended hours for families like the Hadiup family who flew in from New Zealand to get a real taste of tricks and treats.

"This is our first proper Halloween so we're just hitting up the store in a last-minute dash to get the kids sorted," said Aimee Hadiup from New Zealand.

Other than Barbie fever, can you guess what the most popular costumes are? Here's a hint, it goes back to the haunted house.

"Some couples are doing the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, which was kind of funny, that's a good one that did hit at the right time," said Eric Propp.

Several stores will stay open late on Halloween for those last-last minute shoppers who need a costume.