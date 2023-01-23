Tax filing tips to get your refund faster

BOSTON – Monday is the first day to file your tax return, and there are several tips that will help you get your refund check faster.

The IRS says most refund checks are sent out within 21 days of filing as long as there are not any issues, but there are some things you can do to speed up the process.

First, you can file online. According to the IRS, mailing in a paper return can slow down the processing of your paperwork by weeks.

You can also opt to get your refund by direct deposit.

Another important step is to be exact with your income. That means that as tempting as it might be to just try and get it over with, you should wait until you have all your paperwork to file instead of estimating your earnings.

You should also double-check your return for any errors or typos before sending it off.

You do have some extra time to file this year. The deadline is April 18, since April 15 is a Saturday. The following Monday is Patriots Day in Massachusetts and Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C.

But that still doesn't mean you should wait until the last minute, because we all know that deadline will creep up quickly.