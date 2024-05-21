Tavern in the Square closes popular sports bar location in Boston

BOSTON - Sports bar chain Tavern in the Square has closed a location that's long been popular with college students in Boston.

The Allston restaurant on Brighton Avenue was just down the street from Boston University and there was often a line of young people out the door to get inside the bar on weekend nights.

Tavern in the Square Allston "officially closed"

"We have the unfortunate news to share that we are officially closed," the restaurant said in an Instagram post. "It has been an honor to serve the Allston community for nearly two decades."

The restaurant owners said they were "happy to be a part of all your crazy memories" and "your favorite Thursday night plans." Regular customers could also get "black cards" that enabled them to get to the front of the line.

"Nothing will compare to the Allston [Tavern in the Square] on Marathon Monday," one person said. "May it rest in peace."

"Long live our fish bowls," another commented.

The restaurant thanked servers, bartenders, DJs, and door staff who have worked at the Allston location over the years.

"End of an era, but forever in your memories," the company said.

Tavern in the Square still opening new locations

The Tavern in the Square chain first opened in Cambridge's Central Square in 2004.

Currently, Tavern in the Square has Massachusetts locations in Boston's North and South Stations, Weymouth, Burlington, Shrewsbury, Tyngsboro, Littleton, Framingham, Lowell, Woburn, Wrentham and Dedham. The website also says new locations are planned in Attleboro, as well as in Salem, New Hampshire and Bedford, New Hampshire.