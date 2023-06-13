Taunton Little League umpires continue meeting with city after quitting over fan threats

TAUNTON – The Greater Taunton Amateur Baseball Umpires Association (GTABUA) and Taunton West Little League (TWLL) continue without reconciliation a week after the umpires stopped officiating games over threats of violence toward two umpires after a controversial call in a game.

The two groups recently met with Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell, as well as members of the city council, to try to come to an agreement.

On Facebook, Councilor Christopher Coute said the league began by making concessions. The league would suspend all offenders for 30 days, with a zero-tolerance rule afterward.

Each game would have a designated board president who would monitor the crowd, and the league would work toward taking a proactive measure to creating plans and systems in place to protect the umpires.

The GTABUA elaborated on the discussions with WBZ-TV.

"Pay for a patrolman to monitor the fans while they are at the ballpark," tells Dominic Damiano, GTABUA President, "The TWLL president taking a probation period, not a suspension period."

Damiano took the negotiations back to the association for a vote. It was unanimously shot down. Damiano said the group was moved by more stories from their younger, teenage umpires.

"Young kids got me nervous because they were bringing up things about how they would get their stipend, leave, and a coach would confront them to talk about their strike zone," Damiano said.

The tension still appears to be in place, with Damiano saying one of their umpires was escorted from watching a recent game.

"One of our gentlemen was out there watching his grandson, and walked over to see how the other game was going, and they stopped the game and told him he needed to move on. They walked him out of the ballpark," said Damiano, who added the league recognized him as an umpire who has been working for 35 years.

"They said he was making the other umpires nervous," Damiano added.

Damiano said the league has been operating with other umpires, but he isn't sure where they are from.