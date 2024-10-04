Celtics fans can get special box set of new Tatum 3 sneakers in Boston this weekend

Limited editions of Jayson Tatum's signature sneaker "Tatum 3" available only in Boston

BOSTON -- The defending champion Celtics are in Abu Dhabi to tip off their preseason, but fans in Boston can celebrate Jayson Tatum and his signature sneaker this weekend.

The Tatum 3s won't release globally until Oct. 10, but fans in Boston will get an exclusive chance to buy a special limited edition of the kicks that celebrate the story of Tatum's growth in Green.

Fittingly named "Welcome to the Garden," the Jordan-brand sneaker features the signature Celtics green suede -- along with a floral flair. Celtics fans can visit a special pop-up this weekend for a chance to buy an autographed pair of Tatum 3s, part of an exclusive double box that is being released in limited quantities Saturday.

The box set will include a pair of Tatum 3s and Air Jordan 1 Low -- and you can only get those at the CNCPTS store on Newbury Street on Saturday.

"It's only available through us," said Deon Point, the founder of CNCPTS.

Point is bringing the sneakers to life at Rowes Wharf in Boston, transforming the Foster's Pavilion into a greenhouse. Fans who visit the installation can scan the QR code for a chance to buy that exclusive double box set.

"It's a nod to the Garden -- the TD Garden, the Boston Garden," said Point. "There's also a growth factor there. I think it's [Tatum] as a player, a father."

A look at the Tatum 3s and the Air Jordan 1 Low. WBZ-TV



Visitors can walk through Tatum's journey here in Boston, from his breakthrough rookie season to becoming an NBA champion last season. Admission is free, and the installation is open through 7pm Friday.