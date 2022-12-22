Target recalls children's weighted blankets after two girls died

Target is recalling more than 200,000 weighted blankets made for kids, following the deaths of two young girls earlier this year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in its recall notice Thursday for Pillowfort Weighted Blankets that "a young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation."

A 4-year-old and 6-year-old reportedly unzipped and got caught in the weighted blanket cover and died in North Carolina in April.

The blankets were exclusively sold at Target stores nationwide and online for about $40 between December 2018 and September 2022. They weigh six pounds, are 60 inches by 40 inches, and have a removable cover. The recalled blankets came in eight prints and colors, including "unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink."

#Recall: @Target Pillowfort weighted blankets; A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation. Two child deaths reported. Stop use, get full refund. Full notice: https://t.co/bK06q2GlSq pic.twitter.com/0WLUhRo6gA — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 22, 2022

Anyone who has one of the blankets should stop using them immediately and contact Target for a refund.

Target said it is in the process of alerting customers about the recall.

"We send our deepest condolences and support to the family that lost their loved ones," the company said in a statement. "As soon as we became aware of the situation, we acted quickly to begin removing Pillowfort Weighted Blankets from our assortment and have pulled all of these items from sale."

Click here for full recall information.