Take a video tour of Red Sox' renovated clubhouse

BOSTON -- At Fenway Park, the words "modern" and "flashy" aren't often used to describe too many areas within America's oldest ballpark. But they certainly apply to the renovated clubhouse.

With Opening Day set for Thursday afternoon in Boston, the Red Sox showed off the newest features of Fenway this week. The revamped clubhouse certainly was the most eye-catching.

The new clubhouse features some sleek lighting, some Jumbotron-esque TV screens, some comfortable seating and a distinctly modern look and vibe.

Check it out below:

The Red Sox also shared some photographs of their new digs, which include some wall art of the Red Sox' four World Series victories this century:

This Red Sox ownership group has invested heavily in maintaining Fenway Park as a 21st-century sporting venue, and the latest updates to the clubhouse certainly align with those efforts.

March 29, 2023

