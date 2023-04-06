Watch CBS News
Seaplane will take you from Boston Harbor to Nantucket

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - There will be a new way to get to Nantucket this summer.

The company behind the seaplanes that go from Boston Harbor to New York City is expanding to the island. Tailwind Air service will begin May 17. For now, the service is scheduled through September.

The trip is expected to be about one hour. The plane takes off from Boston Harbor and then lands at Nantucket Airport.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 9:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

