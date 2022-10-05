Boston University, Haverhill schools make backup food supply plans during Sysco strike

No end in sight for Sysco Boston strike

No end in sight for Sysco Boston strike

No end in sight for Sysco Boston strike

PLYMPTON - Boston University and Haverhill Public Schools are making back up plans if the drivers' strike at Sysco continues into next week.

Three-hundred union workers at the headquarters in Plympton walked out Saturday, October 1 over wages and benefits.

Sysco supplies food for several schools, hospitals and businesses in Massachusetts.

The company has brought in outside drivers and some from other Sysco facilities during the strike.

Because of the reduced level of service brought on by the strike, a Sysco spokesperson told WBZ-TV they're prioritizing key locations and the highest need customers like hospitals and schools until the two sides reach a deal.

Arrangements have also been made for some customers to pick up orders.

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association told WBZ they have not heard from any operators that have expressed concern about being able to receive deliveries.