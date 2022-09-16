Watch CBS News
Local News

WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Deer spotted swimming a mile off the coast of Nantucket
Deer spotted swimming a mile off the coast of Nantucket 00:20

NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?

A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.

While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 4:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.