Dogs from Sweet Paws Rescue quickly find new homes after Pet Parade appearance

By Anna Meiler

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – It didn't take long for two dogs featured on WBZ-TV's Pet Parade to find new homes.

You may remember Puck and Ruthie from last week's edition of Pet Parade.

We're happy to report these two dogs from Sweet Paws Rescue have now found their forever homes.

split-pic-template-28.jpg
Ruthie and Puck with their new owners. Courtesy Photos

Puck went to a great family and has two teenage siblings.

Ruthie also has a new home with as a couple from Newbury adopted her before they even met her after seeing her on Pet Parade.

Her foster mom tells WBZ-TV that Jon and Allyson are the perfect parents for her. Ruthie has siblings too - a 9-year-old beagle and a cat.

Anna Meiler
Meiler-2022.jpg

Anna Meiler is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV's weekday morning and noon newscasts.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 12:47 PM EST

