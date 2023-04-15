Watch CBS News
Swan boats return to Boston's Public Garden for the spring

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A sign of spring in Boston returned Saturday, as the swan boats set sail in the Public Garden lagoon.

Mayor Michelle Wu joined members of the city's Parks and Rec staff, plus the Paget family, for the maiden voyage of the season. Families and other visitors to the Public Garden were seen riding the boats the rest of the afternoon.

According to the city of Boston, Robert Paget designed the boats after attending a performance of the opera, Lohengrin in New York City. The opera's hero is carried across a river in a swan-drawn boat at the end. 

This will be the 146th season for the Swan Boats in Boston.

