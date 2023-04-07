Swan Boats return to Boston Public Garden on April 15

BOSTON — The Swan Boats will return to the Boston Public Garden next weekend for the start of a new season.

Mayor Michelle Wu will take the first ride across the lagoon Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m., along with members of the Parks and Recreation Department and the Paget family.

According to the city of Boston, Robert Paget designed the boats after attending a performance of the opera, Lohengrin in New York City. The opera's hero is carried across a river in a swan-drawn boat at the end.

This will be the 146th season for the Swan Boats in Boston.