Worker killed in apparent industrial accident at Swampscott quarry

SWAMPSCOTT – A worker was killed Monday after an apparent industrial accident in Swampscott.

Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said the worker died at Swampscott Quarry on Danvers Road, which is operated by Aggregate Industries.

The incident happened at a rock crusher that is suspended above the quarry. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet released the victim's name.

Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are on scene.