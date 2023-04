SWAMPSCOTT — Swampscott Police issued an alert to residents on Sunday after multiple unlocked vehicles were broken into and ransacked over the last week.

Police say the break-ins occurred in the area of lower Humprehy's Street.

———————-ALERT——————— Over the last few nights unlocked vehicles have been rummaged through and items taken in the lower... Posted by Swampscott Police Department on Saturday, April 22, 2023

Residents are reminded to lock their cars and asked to contact police with any information.