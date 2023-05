Portion of retaining wall falls away underneath Swampscott restaurant

SWAMPSCOTT - A wall supporting Mission On The Bay, a waterfront restaurant in Swampscott, appears to have given way and crumbled Thursday.

SkyEye footage showed that the retaining wall had fallen away.

The Mission On The Bay restaurant in Swampscott CBS Boston

WBZ NewsRadio reported that the restaurant has been evacuated.

No other information was immediately available.